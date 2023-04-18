Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.51. The company had a trading volume of 906,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,224. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.71 and a 200-day moving average of $245.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.47.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

