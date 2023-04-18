Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,020. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

