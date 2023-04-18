Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Position Decreased by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,363,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,797 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 8.3% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $15,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,420. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $13.43.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

