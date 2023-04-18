Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.2% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $318.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,915,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,568,914. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $347.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

