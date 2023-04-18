Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $111.60. 11,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,287. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $112.43.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.476 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

