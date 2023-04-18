Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL)

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,594 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,952% compared to the typical volume of 85 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN by 78.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter.

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIL traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $30.86. 34,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

About iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

