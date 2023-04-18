IPVERSE Price Reaches $0.0104 on Exchanges (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and $902,944.53 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars.

