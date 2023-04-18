IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

IQE Stock Performance

Shares of IQE stock remained flat at $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. IQE has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.

Get IQE alerts:

About IQE

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.