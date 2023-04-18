Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

CEF stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.