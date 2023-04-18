Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.03.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

