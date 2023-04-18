Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,312,000 after buying an additional 966,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,839,000 after purchasing an additional 884,002 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,379,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $122.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

