Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $133.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average of $98.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.23.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

