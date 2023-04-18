Isabella Bank (ISBA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. On average, analysts expect Isabella Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Isabella Bank Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Isabella Bank has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $172.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

