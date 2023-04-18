iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 73,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 792.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 278,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,602,000 after buying an additional 247,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.93. 1,255,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,913,247. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

