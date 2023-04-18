iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Boosted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,496 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.9% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $50,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,397,259 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

