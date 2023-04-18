iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 677,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,069. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

