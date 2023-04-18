iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Boosted by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $45.89. 321,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,945. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $48.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.