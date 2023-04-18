iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.05% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 67,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSB opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $24.51.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.