iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,183,471 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.29. 29,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,595. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $26.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

