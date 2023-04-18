iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Up 72.0% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBTJ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,306. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTJ Get Rating ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 13.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

