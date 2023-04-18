iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 84,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 375,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,738,000 after buying an additional 117,861 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,497,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

QUAL opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.98.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.