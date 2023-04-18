iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Reduced by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,000. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 52,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 29,067 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,245,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,228,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 52,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,579. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.73.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

