iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Lessened by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,128 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 125,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 80,227 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,588.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.28. 533,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,335. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.04.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

