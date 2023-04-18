iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Increased by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.38. 306,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,952. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.78 and its 200-day moving average is $147.24. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

