iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 51,914 shares.The stock last traded at $155.79 and had previously closed at $155.75.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.66.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 558.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.