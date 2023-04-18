Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $3.64

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.56. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 26,008 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Itaú Corpbanca Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26.

Itaú Corpbanca Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Corpbanca

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 4.78%. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 176,076 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

