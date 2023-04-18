Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,671 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.09% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $75,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 32,511 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 255,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS remained flat at $46.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 40,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,059. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $49.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

