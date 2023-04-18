Jefferies Financial Group Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.35.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FM traded up C$0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 927,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,095. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$43.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

About First Quantum Minerals

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

