Jeffrey A. Goldstein Buys 958 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.4 %

FIS traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,137,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.29. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $306,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 31.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

