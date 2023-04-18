Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.34 million and approximately $142,481.71 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030813 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018435 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,223.43 or 1.00028608 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01048489 USD and is up 6.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,450.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

