Jet Protocol Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.56 million and $142,388.61 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01048489 USD and is up 6.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,450.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

