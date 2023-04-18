Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Trading Down 5%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 535,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 493,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Jourdan Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

Jourdan Resources Company Profile

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, molybdenum, and other mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

Featured Stories

