JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 970

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($12.37) to GBX 970 ($12.00) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 48.86% from the stock’s previous close.

STAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.28) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.28) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 845 ($10.46).

LON:STAN traded up GBX 9.63 ($0.12) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 651.63 ($8.06). 4,938,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,550,829. The stock has a market cap of £18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 958.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 690.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 638.73. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 478.60 ($5.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 799.40 ($9.89).

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.69), for a total transaction of £103,911.93 ($128,587.96). In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 17,327 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.14), for a total transaction of £114,011.66 ($141,086.08). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.69), for a total value of £103,911.93 ($128,587.96). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,239 shares of company stock worth $38,364,700. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

