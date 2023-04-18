JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Price Target to GBX 130

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 131 ($1.62) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 152 ($1.88) to GBX 149 ($1.84) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 114 ($1.41) to GBX 111 ($1.37) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of TWODF stock remained flat at $1.42 on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

