JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 630

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.04) to GBX 630 ($7.80) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.66) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.22) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.73) to GBX 780 ($9.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.40) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 741 ($9.17).

Shares of HSBA stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 575.30 ($7.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,494,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,029,129. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 653.80 ($8.09). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 588.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 537.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.83), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($414,430.53). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

