Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jupiter Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAQC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,489,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 942,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,645,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 141,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Jupiter Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,255. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Jupiter Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Jupiter Acquisition Company Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

