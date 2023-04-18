Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Up 5.4%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.07. 179,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,603,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.
Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.00 and a beta of 0.25.
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
