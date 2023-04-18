Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Up 5.4%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.07. 179,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,603,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kanzhun by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

