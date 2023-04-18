Kaspa One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.37 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $498.08 million and $14.37 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,001,197,390 coins and its circulating supply is 18,001,198,322 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,992,818,095.951458. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02746074 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $18,021,573.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

