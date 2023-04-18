Kava Price Tops $0.93 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Kava has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003070 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $449.15 million and $17.88 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00069885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00041167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00022946 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 484,920,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,914,049 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

