Kenneth Graham Gray Sells 10,000 Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Graham Gray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.79, for a total transaction of C$17,900.00.

Petrus Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:PRQ traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,862. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.57 and a 1 year high of C$3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 3.18.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.