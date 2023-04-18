Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Price Target Raised to C$9.75 at National Bank Financial

Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Kestrel Gold Stock Performance

CVE KGC traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.04. The company had a trading volume of 42,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,662. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.32. Kestrel Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

About Kestrel Gold

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Grabben and Sixtymile properties located in the Tintina Gold Belt; and the QCM property located in northern British Columbia.

