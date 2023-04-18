Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Price Target Raised to C$9.75 at National Bank Financial

Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Kestrel Gold Stock Performance
CVE KGC traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.04. The company had a trading volume of 42,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,662. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.32. Kestrel Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.
About Kestrel Gold
