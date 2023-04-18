Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VIG opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

