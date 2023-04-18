KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PTON. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,374,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,027,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The firm had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

