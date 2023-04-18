KlayUniverse Price Hits $0.0839 on Top Exchanges (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $3,976.22 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.08371368 USD and is up 6.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,004.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

