Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 472,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.65. The company has a market capitalization of $282.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.