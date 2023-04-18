Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Covea Finance boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 64,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Netflix by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,262,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 135,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $333.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,196. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.03.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

