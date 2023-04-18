Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $27.78 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $27,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $35.79. 963,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,539. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

