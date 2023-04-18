Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $38.61 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.0% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $38,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.56. The company had a trading volume of 735,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,370. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.15.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.