Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Purchases 49 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.63. 273,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,207. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $294.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.70.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.