Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $17,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $50,000. United Bank lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.12. 868,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.